Will President’s rule be applicable in West Bengal ?, Kailash Vijayvargiya said – it is necessary for fair elections

Raipur: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday that if a fair election is to be held in West Bengal, then President’s rule will have to be imposed there, otherwise there cannot be a fair election. Vijayvargiya said this in response to a question during a conversation with reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. Also Read – PM Modi on the occasion of Durga Puja in Bengal has to fulfill the resolve of ‘Sonar Bangla’ with the resolve of ‘Self-reliant India’.

Vijayvargiya alleged, “There is no democracy in West Bengal, there is a politics of violence and corruption.” It is a state where bureaucracy has been criminalized. People of the opposition are being killed by private shooter and killed under the protection of the officials. There is anger among the people against the government which is led by Mamta Banerjee. ” Also Read – PM Modi to connect with people of Bengal today on Navratri 2020, will give special message to the public through ‘Pujor good luck’

On former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s comment on BJP leader Imrati Devi, senior BJP leader Vijayvargiya said, “I have been in politics for so many years, such mild words have never been used before. With Arjun Singh ji, Motilal Vora ji, Patwa ji, Kailash Joshi ji, I have had the privilege of being in the assembly with so many veteran leaders, such mild words have never been used as is happening now . Kamal Nath has started this. The kind of words Kamal Nath has used towards women, I think the whole state is ashamed. ” Also Read – JP Nadda said in West Bengal, citizenship amendment law will be implemented very soon

He alleged, “Whether the Congress has central leadership or the leadership of the state, it has lost its credibility and therefore we will not be surprised if we win 28 of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh by-election.”

Vijayvargiya said about the Chhattisgarh government, “Here arrogance is visible in the Congress. Ravana has never had any ego. The ego of any person is never there. Everyone should be respected in a democracy. The leadership of Chhattisgarh is obsessed with arrogance. “