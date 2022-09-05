Will Quidditch be played at Hogwarts Legacy? Those responsible have bad news

The role-playing and fantasy video game will allow us to do everything, except enjoy the king of sports among magicians.

If you expected to play Quidditch At Hogwarts Legacy we have bad news: the open-world fantasy role-playing video game will allow us to recreate many of the activities read about in the books and seen in the movies, but not enjoy the beautiful game among the wizarding community. This has been communicated from Avalanche Software through its web portal, specifying that it will be possible to fly on a broom.

“In Hogwarts Legacy you can’t play quidditch matches. However, the game allows you to fly on a broom to get around and also includes broom racing challenges. Players can also fly on broomsticks to explore new and familiar places around Hogwarts,” explains the British team. In addition, you can attend classes to improve flying skills.

It will not be the only means of transportation in the video game as it is also confirmed that players will be able to ride different magical animals.

The questions and answers section of Hogwarts Legacy is quite extensive, and possibly answers other questions that you as players ask yourself. Recently, an extensive in-depth video of the RPG has also been shared, which, among other glimpses, has allowed users to visit the common rooms in depth.

Hogwarts Legacy Launch

Hogwarts Legacy is presented as an immersive open world action RPG title set in the magical world of the 19th century that will put players at the center of their own adventure, and will be available from February 10 on PC, PlayStation , Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Speaking of Quidditch, in the past the magical sport starred in a nice video game loaded with Spanish clichés.

