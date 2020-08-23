Will Rahul Gandhi become Congress president again? More than 20 leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi before CWC meeting

CWC Meet: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest policy-making unit, will meet on Monday amid the ongoing discussion on the issue of leadership in Congress. Meanwhile, it is being speculated that once again the command of the party will be handed over to former President Rahul Gandhi. Just before the CWC meeting, on Sunday, 23 senior leaders of the party wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and demanded a big change in the party. Let us know that the important meeting of CWC (CWC Meet) will take place on August 24 at 11 am. Also Read – Important meeting of CWC on Monday, will the Congress decide on a change in leadership?

It is known that the meeting of the CWC is being held when Sonia Gandhi as interim president has completed a period of one year. He was appointed as the interim president after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. During the past few weeks many Congress leaders have openly demanded that once again Rahul Gandhi be given the command of the Congress. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath read poetry in Vidhan Sabha, tightening Congress and SP, goes viral

If the reports are to be believed, Sonia Gandhi has also made it clear that she does not want to continue as party chief due to her health. In the meeting, the Congress Working Committee is likely to request Sonia Gandhi to continue her tenure as party chief. However, if she is not prepared for this, then party leaders are expected to stand with former president Rahul Gandhi and her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi again targeted the Modi government, said – the government is spending taxpayers’ money on improving the image

Meanwhile, 23 veteran Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Veerappa Moily and Manish Tiwari, have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi ahead of the CWC meeting, sources said. In the letter, the leaders have claimed that the morale of the party workers has dropped due to uncertainties on the leadership. He also advocated for the post of Congress President in the letter.

Sources say that apart from the decision on the top leadership, the meeting can discuss the current political issues, the state of the economy and many issues including the corona virus crisis.