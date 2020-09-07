Will Ram Vilas Paswan’s party contest LJP with Nitish in Bihar or not? Important meeting today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is holding an important meeting with its Bihar leaders today. In this, it will be decided whether the upcoming state assembly elections should be fought against JDU or not? In recent times, relations between the two ruling parties of the ruling NDA in Bihar have deteriorated. On the eve of the meeting, LJP President Chirag Paswan again targeted JDU President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar). Chirag Paswan said that his decision to give a government job to the kin of the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community was ‘nothing but election announcement’. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP said- there is no difference in NDA, deal with JDU is confirmed

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Bihar, he accused Kumar of not fulfilling the earlier promises made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In these promises, there was also mention of giving them three decimals of land. The LJP president said, ‘If Nitish Kumar’s government was serious’, a family member of all the people of the community who were killed during his 15-year rule should have been given a job.’ Also Read – Tejashwi’s unemployment raga in Bihar election, website launched, tollfree number 9334302020 released

Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP and Janata Dal (United) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been targeting each other for the past few months. After Kumar joined hands with former Chief Minister and Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, the relationship between the two parties has deteriorated further. Manjhi has been targeting LJP. Also Read – Big statements of BJP leaders before Bihar election, now this leader said this big thing for JDU

While targeting Kumar, Chirag Paswan avoids targeting the BJP and also praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s party is now headed by his son Chirag Paswan. Sources said the party has an option to remain a part of the BJP-led NDA at the center, but contested elections in the state while not fielding candidates against the saffron party.

The LJP contested against the RJD in the Bihar Assembly elections held in February 2005, while both regional parties were part of the Congress-led UPA government at the Center. LJP had fielded candidates against RJD while maintaining its alliance with Congress. Because of this, no one got a majority in the state, which led to the end of the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD in Bihar and another assembly election was held a few months later in which Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) and BJP alliance majority Came to power with.

All party leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, along with the three NDA constituents are insisting on contesting the upcoming elections, but sources said that there was a feeling of uneasiness as Nitish Kumar tried to get RJD leaders in his court We are strengthening our position by doing alliances with Manjhi. The JD (U) has also clarified that it will not talk about seat sharing with LJP, as it traditionally has ties with BJP. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of Bihar assembly elections soon. Elections are expected to be held in October-November on 243 assembly seats in the state.

(input language)