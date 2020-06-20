Will Scream 5 Have More Returning Faces? Here’s What David Arquette Says

When Wes Craven died in 2015, it seemingly put the Scream franchise on an indefinite maintain. However that modified because of Prepared or Not‘s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who’ve crafted a brand new story that honors Craven’s authentic imaginative and prescient. Their work impressed even Neve Campbell herself, who has praised their imaginative and prescient after revealing she was in talks to play Sidney once more. However there’s been no indication as as to if or not that has come to fruition.