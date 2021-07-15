Will Sharad Pawar be the presidential candidate? NCP chief Nawab Malik spoke back

Mumbai: At the moment, discussions are intensifying within the information about NCP leader Sharad Pawar being the presidential candidate. Previously, after assembly election strategist Prashant Kishor and assembly with opposition events, discussions about Sharad Pawar are intensifying. In this type of scenario, now the solution has come from NCP. The birthday party has denied experiences of Sharad Pawar being the presidential candidate and termed him as baseless. NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik stated that the experiences of Sharad Pawar turning into a candidate within the presidential election are baseless. At the moment, presidential elections don’t seem to be going to be held, overview can be completed after the impending elections in 5 states.Additionally Learn – Sharad Pawar Is ‘Far off Keep watch over’ Of MVA Govt: Maharashtra Congress Leader

Nawab Malik stated that there was no dialogue within the birthday party referring to making Sharad Pawar the presidential candidate. Such information is totally false and baseless. Allow us to tell that previously, Sharad Pawar had known as a gathering of opposition events together with TMC, Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration, RJD. Since this assembly, discussions had intensified from his aspect in regards to the preparation of the 3rd Entrance and turning into a candidate within the presidential election.

Then again, NCP chief Nawab Malik has disregarded such experiences. Allow us to inform you that Sharad Pawar is counted some of the main opposition leaders within the nation. Allow us to inform you that his vital contribution within the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi executive, the then executive of Maharashtra, is regarded as. He's additionally given the credit score for bringing Shiv Sena and Congress in combination.