Will Silksong come out at Summer Game Fest? This interaction between its authors and Geoff Keighley sparks rumors

Just a few hours ago, we learned that Team Cherry was one of the many studios affected by the pandemic.

When Nintendo announces an Indie World, as it did last May, it doesn’t take long for the community to make Hollow Knight: Silksong a Trending Topic On twitter. Experience has already told us not to get excited about this kind of event, but fans of the first Hollow Knight are already warming up and looking closely at the Summer Game Festwhich will be held this Thursday.

Team Cherry has promised news as soon as they get closer to the launch dateAfter all, the community has been quick to point out a curious interaction between Geoff Keighleyclassic presenter of the event, and Matthew Griffin, Team Cherry team member. As you can see in the tweets inserted below these lines, the also host of The Game Awards has expressed how wonderful it is to receive an announcement that will be released worldwide, while Griffin has responded that “approve the advance“.

Unsurprisingly, players want to push the thread further and ask what this short phrase means, to which Griffin replies “I think this whole ‘world premiere’ thing means something only Geoff sabeTherefore, we will have to wait until the broadcast of the Summer Game Fest if we want to corroborate the expected appearance (or not) of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Team Cherry has not shared much data about its game, as it seems that the pandemic has been a great obstacle in the development of metroidvania. However, the team has already said that will publish news as they get closer to the release date, so it’s no surprise to hear that the community is keeping an eye out for the upcoming Summer Game Fest.

It should be noted that the Summer Game Fest is accompanied by a bunch of events that will cheer us up for the next few days. If you want to be aware of all the conferences scheduled so far, you can consult our article with dates, times and details of each of the direct

