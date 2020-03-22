Will Smith Explains How I Am Legend Prepared Him For Covid-19 Crisis

Go away a Remark
America is properly into the throes of coping with new coronavirus Covid-19. Even some celebrities have revealed they’ve been identified with the illness, together with main names like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, amongst others. Different celebrities are doing what they will to present again, which appears significantly essential to Will Smith due to his background with the CDC and viruses attributable to his I Am Legend gig.
Will Smith and his household have just lately develop into well-known for sitting down collectively and discussing essential matters on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Crimson Desk Discuss. This week, it was all about coronavirus because the household talked about a few of the complicated points of the illness, in addition to the confliction info that’s on the market. Will Smith stated the subject is actually near his coronary heart, noting:
I wished to do that as a result of in 2008 I made I Am Legend so I really feel accountable for lots of the misinformation. [Laughs.] Simply as a household we’ve been siting down and we’ve been speaking. When I was getting ready for I Am Legend my character was a virologist so I had a possibility in my preparation for the position to go to the CDC.
Who knew that signing on for I Am Legend would come up in such an essential far more than a decade later? Whereas Will Smith is clearly joking round concerning the film’s plot and its lack of actual world purposes, he did additionally reveal that this can be a matter he’s been focused on and knowledgeable about since he did analysis for the I Am Legend position.
There was a fundamental foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it actually modified my life and the way I regarded on the world. There’s fundamental ideas that folks don’t perceive.
The Smith household talked much more concerning the “tug of battle” battle humanity is continually in with viruses. Additionally they had virus professional Dr. Michael Osterholm on the episode to clarify some sides of covid-19 disaster and to kind of discover matters in additional element which have been complicated for the Smith household (and presumably others who observe them on Crimson Desk Discuss). Should you’d prefer to look into coronavirus specifics, you possibly can watch the total episode on Fb.
In the meantime, I Am Legend – which really got here out on the very story finish of 2007 and stayed in theaters into 2008 – is a popular Will Smith film. It’s a couple of worst-case situation in a vampiric-like pandemic that turns individuals into mutants.
Whereas Will Smith could joke about its scientific chance now, it’s a likable film and one which was the seventh highest-grossing film the 12 months it got here out, incomes over half a billion worldwide. There was even some speak of a sequel, however there did not appear to be curiosity from Smith, and that is comprehensible given the movie’s ending. Though the director’s minimize ending is fairly completely different, a prequel would virtually have been extra warranted.
In actual fact, throughout this quarantined time, when you occur to be focused on films primarily based on viral outbreaks, it could be one price testing as an Amazon rental or elsewhere.
