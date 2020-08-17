Will Smith, Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Planes, Trains & Cars’ Remake

Will Smith and Kevin Hart will star in and produce a remake of the 1987 street comedy “Planes, Trains & Cars” for Paramount Photos.

The unique “Planes, Trains & Cars” was directed by John Hughes, and starred Steve Martin and the late John Sweet as a pair of mismatched businessmen making an attempt to get dwelling to Chicago for Thanksgiving in the face of a 123 of journey disasters.

The remake shall be a contemporary replace of the unique, with Smith and Hart enjoying characters who’re compelled to staff up to sort out journey obstacles to get dwelling to their family members.

Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are creating the remake. Aeysha Carr (“Brooklyn 99”) is about to pen the screenplay, marking her function writing debut. Hart and Smith will produce the movie alongside Westbrook Studios co-president and head of movement footage Jon Mone and HartBeat’s president of movie and tv Bryan Smiley.

Smith was most just lately seen in “Unhealthy Boys for Life.” He’s in manufacturing on “King Richard,” in which he stars as the daddy of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Hart was final seen in “Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage” and has accomplished manufacturing on the drama “Fatherhood,” which Sony will launch in April 2021.

Carr most just lately govt produced the upcoming Hulu collection “Woke,” starring Lamorne Morris and Sasheer Zamata, and set to air in September. Her current writing credit embody episodes for numerous sitcoms, together with the collection “Brooklyn 99,” for which she additionally served as a supervising producer.

Carr is represented by ICM Companions, three Arts Leisure and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Hart is represented by UTA, three Arts Leisure and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Smith is represented by CAA. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.