Will Smith Pitched A Bad Boys For Life Scene Over A Decade Ago

Bad Boys For Life was a kind of films that loads of followers by no means thought we would really see. Whereas there was actually curiosity within the challenge from followers, there simply by no means gave the impression to be curiosity on the studio degree. Time simply continued to go with none actual motion. Even when the challenge was lastly given a launch date, that date would simply get pushed again time and again. Nevertheless, whereas there might not have regarded like there was a lot occurring behind-the-scenes, that wasn’t actually the case. One producer of Bad Boys For Life, says that Will Smith pitched him an thought for a scene for the third movie over 10 years in the past, a scene which ended up within the movie just about intact.