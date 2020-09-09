Will Smith reveals Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dramatic reboot gets two-season deal

The unique star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith, revealed that the dramatic reimagining of the basic 1990s sitcom, Bel-Air, had been given the go-ahead for 2 seasons by streaming community Peacock.

Smith was “hyped” to announce the information to government producer Chris Colins and creator/director Morgan Cooper, whose 2019 reinterpretation of the sitcom as a gritty drama for his quick movie led to this exceptional deal.

“My guys, now we have simply formally closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” mentioned Smith. “I’ve been on this enterprise for 30 years and that doesn’t occur. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based mostly on the standard of the pitch and the work that you simply guys have performed. So I wish to say congratulations. I’m hyped.”

Collins replied: “Nothing says we consider in you guys like a two-season dedication.”

Bel-Air was pitched to the assorted streaming networks final month, in accordance with Deadline, and it created a large buzz and a bidding conflict.

Apparently it got here right down to a contest between Peacock and Netflix, with the NBCUniversal firm Peacock triumphing.

Watch Morgan Cooper’s quick movie which led to the fee:

Bel-Air replicates the state of affairs of the Will Smith sitcom, by which a younger black man with a propensity for hassle is shipped out of the robust streets of Philadelphia to stay together with his uncle and aunty within the plush environment and gated mansions of LA’s luxurious suburb Bel-Air. However there the similarity to the sitcom ends.

Will is shipped out west after he’s discovered with a gun and the one-hour gritty drama will dive deeper into the fish-out-water culture-clash drama that was solely touched upon within the sitcom, whereas nonetheless paying homage to the unique present intact.

Cooper will direct and co-executive produce the sequence, which he’s co-writing with Collins (The Man within the Excessive Fortress), who shall be government producer and showrunner.

It’s not but clear which community Bel-Air will stream on within the UK.

It’s simply been introduced that the unique solid of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will collect for a reunion present on HBO Max.

For those who’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.