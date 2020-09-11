Will Smith shares Fresh Prince of Bel-Air pic and reunites with original Aunt Viv

It’s been 30 years because the first collection of massively fashionable sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air first appeared on our screens – and star Will Smith has reunited with his forged members to have fun.

The star shared a photograph of himself alongside Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Ant Viv) Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) and DJ Jazzy Jeff reunited within the Banks mansion.

And Smith added that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion can be coming to US streaming service HBO Max within the close to future.

He captioned his photograph, “At present is strictly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ one thing for y’all… a for actual Banks Household Reunion is comin’ quickly to @HBOmax!”

He additionally added, “RIP James” referring to Uncle Phil actor James Avery, who sadly handed away in 2013 aged 68.

In the meantime, Smith additionally shared one other photograph exhibiting he had made amends with Janet Hubert, who was the original Aunt Viv actress earlier than she departed the present on the finish of its third season in 1993.

Hubert had left resulting from an ongoing feud with Smith, and she later went into additional element concerning the rift in her 2009 e-book Perfection Is Not a Sitcom Mother – but it surely appears the 2 are again on higher phrases once more now.

A date for the televised reunion has not but been offered, however studies counsel that it will likely be round Thanksgiving, which is well known on 26th November.

The reunion isn’t the one new Fresh Prince materials followers should look forwards to both, with Bel-Air, a brand new collection which reimagines the present as a drama relatively than a sitcom, having not too long ago been picked up for 2 seasons by US streaming service Peacock.

Smith will act as an govt producer on the collection and not too long ago wrote on Instagram, explaining how the mission had come into being: “eight months in the past, a younger filmmaker from Kansas Metropolis @cooperfilms uploaded a video on YouTube reimagining The @freshprince of Bel-Air for current day as a DRAMA!

“Everyone despatched it to me. It was excellent. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks household on this method. We knew this was particular, so we referred to as @ryokanproductions and requested him to steer the crew (he wrote on The Wire) and he mentioned YES!

“Months of writing, creating and pitching… and now it’s taking place. “Bel-Air” bought a TWO SEASON order, debuting in 2021 on @nbc’s streaming service @peacocktv. Morgan Cooper and Chris Collins, you’re THE TRUTH!! ????”

Discover out what to look at with our TV Information.