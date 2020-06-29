Will Smith’s Civil War Action Thriller Emancipation Could Set Massive Sales Record At Cannes

Emancipation additionally comes alongside at a time when the trade actively is attempting to draw extra tales from administrators of shade, and whereas Fuqua and Smith have been making films on their very own for many years, pairing them is sort of as thrilling as getting Denzel Washington in a brand new Fuqua joint. In truth, realizing that Washington has been in most of Fuqua’s previous few films, together with two Equalizer movies and his The Magnificent Seven remake, it’s important to consider there’s a component for him on this upcoming film. We will see.