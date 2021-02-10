Will Smith’s Global Screen Picks Up ‘Jim Button and the Wild 13’

Gross sales company Global Screen, a part of Will Smith and Marc Forster’s Telepool, has picked up world distribution rights to $24 million household journey film “Jim Button and the Wild 13.”

The pic, which is the second most costly German film of all occasions, in response to Global Screen, will likely be launched at the European Movie Market (March 1-5). It’s a live-action adaptation of Michael Ende’s best-selling novel, which was translated into 25 languages. The principle roles have been shot in the English language.

“Jim Button and the Wild 13” tells the story of 12-year-old Jim and his greatest pal, the engine driver Luke. To be able to shield their residence of Morrowland from the infamous pirate gang “The Wild 13,” the two set off with their steam engines Emma and Molly on a harmful journey the place Jim’s most fervent want may also come true: he needs finally to seek out out the reality about his mysterious origins.

The pic is produced by Christian Becker, whose field workplace hits embrace “Vicky the Viking” and “Hui Buh – The Goofy Ghost,” and is directed by Dennis Gansel, greatest recognized for “Mechanic: Resurrection” and “The Wave.”

“With the pandemic persevering with to show our lives the other way up, consumers are extra keen than ever to seek out entertaining motion pictures for all types of distribution,” Julia Weber, head of worldwide acquisition and distribution at Global Screen, mentioned. “ ‘Jim Button and the Wild 13’ seems to be implausible on the large display screen, however with its fast-paced modifying, the underlying world-renowned novel and its nice dose of humor, additionally it is precisely what the platforms are presently searching for.”

Becker added: “With ‘Jim Button,’ Michael Ende wrote a implausible story and created adventurous worlds. We have been allowed to movie this story and now hope to have the ability to take the movie in addition to Michael Ende’s legacy out into the wider world and be an inspiration for a lot of youngsters.”

“Jim Button and the Wild 13” is produced by Rat Pack Filmproduktion, in co-production with Warner Bros. Movie Productions Germany, JM Filmproduktionsgesellschaft, Michael Ende Productions and Malao Movie. Moonlighting Movies was the service producer in South Africa.