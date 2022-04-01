Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock already has its first game, and it’s as dumb as you could imagine

Slap Chris challenges players to see how fast they can slap the American comedian.

It was expected. Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony has motivated his first video game. It’s not a big deal, but it is a preview of what is to come, both in mini-games, like this one, and on mobile phones.

This first proposal is Slap Chris by name, and is presented with this description: “How fast can you slap Chris Rock? The fastest slaps require a lot of will behind. Unleash your inner Slap Smith and see how fast you can slap Chris Rock in the face.” So, how it works is as simple as picking up your mouse and slapping the well-known American comedian in the face.

Beyond the convenience of making a game about aggression, small developers once again demonstrate their quick reaction to offer an ideal proposal to take a few bites. In 3DJuegos, for example, Chema Mansilla holds the record for slapping at 86 kilometers per hour, 4 km/h more than this server.

On the other hand, some fans are calling for the return of Will Smith to Fortnite as a skin, taking advantage of the Bad Boys crossover, with a new emote. Also, some modders are adapting this moment to heavy video games like God of War.

