Will Sonia Gandhi resign? Who will lead the Congress? All eyes on CWC’s important meeting

CWC Meet: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest policy-making unit, will meet today in the midst of the ongoing discussion on the issue of leadership change in Congress. Several types of speculations are being made before the meeting. It is also being speculated that once again the command of the party will be handed over to former President Rahul Gandhi. Will Sonia Gandhi resign from her post? On the other hand, just before the CWC meeting, on Sunday, 23 senior party leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and demanded a big change in the party. A political tornado erupted after information about the letter was written and the party appeared divided into two camps on the issue of leadership. Also Read – Sachin Pilot in support of making Rahul Gandhi the Congress President, told the heart

Demand for change in leadership

With the news of this letter seeking to make the party full-time and grassroots active president and change the organization from top to bottom, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Many other senior and young leaders of the party expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. These people insisted that only the Gandhi-Nehru family can keep the party united. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi did not resign as Interim President of Congress, important meeting of CWC today; Know who is supporting whom

On the other hand, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tiwari, Shashi Tharoor and former Haryana President Bhupendra Singh Hooda are seen in the anti-camp camp. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opposed the steps of some party leaders challenging the leadership of the Gandhi family in the Congress, saying that this is not the time to raise such an issue. Also Read – All Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states, Sonia or Rahul will demand to be re-elected party president

Amarinder Singh said, ‘Congress needs a leadership that is acceptable not only for a few people but for the entire party, all the workers and the country. The Gandhi family is perfectly suited for this role. ”At the same time, Ashok Gehlot said,“ I am not aware of any such letter, but it is unfortunate if it is true. All these people have worked with the party for a long time. ”He said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi took over the reins of the party in 1998 and despite all the challenges, she has kept the party united.

Rahul-Priyanka do not want to accept the party’s top post

Rahul Gandhi, who resigned from the post of Congress president after a bitter defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, is firm on his intention not to accept this top post again. According to reports, ‘Sources also said that Priyanka Gandhi is also clear that she will remain the General Secretary of the party and will not accept any major post.

Rahul wants a leader outside Gandhi family

In the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had said that he should find a leader from outside the Gandhi family, leaving the post of party president after a bitter defeat of the Congress. He specifically said that his mother and sister should not be included in it. Sonia Gandhi, who was not very active for a few years due to health reasons, took the command of the party with impunity on the constant request of the party leaders. Priyanka Gandhi has also agreed to this.

