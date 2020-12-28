Will Sourav Ganguly join BJP? Today, stage will share with Amit Shah

new Delhi: Speculation has been intensified as to whether Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team and BCCI president will join the BJP. Because Yesterday, Sourav Gangu had come to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, today he is going to share a stage with Home Minister Amit Shah. Let us know that even before this, the market of speculation about Sourav Ganguly’s joining the BJP has heated up many times. Ganguly described his meeting with the governor as a courtesy call. Also Read – Manipur was known for rebellion, bandh and blockade, but now militant organizations have joined the mainstream: Shah

On meeting the Governor, Ganguly said that after all, can he not meet anyone? Let us know that Ganguly is going to reach Delhi today and he will attend an event in which Amit Shah will also be present. Explain that the statue of former BJP leader Arun Jaitley will be unveiled on Kotla ground today.

Please tell that on Sunday, Sourav Ganguly had reached to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. After this, when he was questioned on this, he told a courtesy meeting. The Governor, while sharing the pictures of his meeting with Ganguly, wrote that at 4.30 pm, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly met at Raj Bhavan. We discussed many issues. I have accepted his proposal to visit the Eden Garden Ground.