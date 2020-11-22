Will spend 1 rupees, will take 8 rounds: this will be Sangeeta Phogat-Bajrang Punia’s wedding, see photos of rituals

Sangeeta Phogat-Bajrang Punia Marriage: Dronacharya awardee Mahabir Phogat’s third daughter and international female wrestler Sangeeta Phogat and international wrestler Bajrang Punia (Bajrang Punia) wedding rituals have started and both wrestlers will tie the knot on November 25. In marriage, both will take seven rounds, not seven. According to family members, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat will marry for just one rupee. He told that not seven or eight rounds will be taken in marriage and the 8th round will be in the name of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. Also Read – A young man living in a live-in with cousin wants to marry, the High Court gave these instructions on the petition

The wedding ceremony will take place in Balali village in a simplistic atmosphere. No well-known celebrity will reach the ceremony and the wedding will be concluded in the presence of family members. Bajrang will arrive with 20 Baratis to marry Sangeeta Phogat. About 50 people from both families will take part in the wedding ceremony.

Sangeeta’s brother Rahul Phogat said that the ban ceremony was performed at the house in Bally on Saturday night. Sangeeta’s elder sister and Dangal girl Geeta Phogat also arrived to attend the ceremony. Apart from them, only family members were present. Rahul said that women music was organized on Sunday and Mehndi ceremony would be performed on 24 November.

He told that the wedding will be completed with complete simplicity and preparations are going on for the family level ceremony. He said that no invitation has been sent to any celebrity or legend for the wedding. Sangeeta’s father Mahabir Phogat says that both the families were already engaged with the consent and both the families have decided to organize the wedding ceremony in a simple manner.

He told that his elder daughter Geeta and Babita Phogat had also made eight rounds in their marriage, the eighth was under Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Beti Khoya and their third daughter Sangeeta would also maintain this tradition and join eight with Bajrang. Will tie the knot with rounds.