Will Star Trek: Picard Bring Seven Of Nine Back In Season 2? Here’s What The Showrunner Says

Star Trek: Picard did not go away so much for followers to theorize on what Season 2 will probably be about, although CBS All Entry has confirmed the present will go on. This has led followers to hunt out solutions about the place the following journey will take Jean-Luc Picard subsequent season, and whether or not he’ll retain most or solely a few of his crew, comparable to Jeri Ryan’s fan-favorite Seven-Of-Nine.
Many are significantly to seek out out if Seven of Nine will probably be alongside for the trip, after seeing the character land a recurring position in Season 1. Michael Chabon was requested level clean whether or not Seven of Nine would return throughout a Q&A on his Instagram (through Comicbook.com), and the Picard showrunner performed it cagey by saying the next:
I can, however I am not presupposed to… I wish to say sure, however folks hold telling me to not. So, no.
Michael Chabon was coy at first, citing that others above him wished for Star Trek: Picard Season 2 particulars comparable to that one to be saved underneath wraps. Nonetheless, he stated sufficient to make it sound like Jeri Ryan will certainly be again as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, although he did not specify in what capability in that second.
As soon as that data was teased, although, Michael Chabon bought a bit of extra relaxed along with his affirmation. The showrunner gave a extra definitive reply stating that, as of now, the plan is for Seven of Nine to be part of Star Trek: Picard Season 2.
I hope that I do not get in bother for saying… sure. If I do get in bother, it is your fault!
Jeri Ryan is not the primary Star Trek alumni to be kind of confirmed for Star Trek: Picard Season 2, a different former solid members have acknowledged they’re on board as nicely. Seven of Nine’s return is a little more shocking, nonetheless, primarily due to how she floated out and in of the story in Season 1. Ryan appeared to be set on persevering with her profession as a Fenris Ranger, then she turned a Borg Queen, after which Season 1 ended together with her holding arms with Raffi.
Put merely, there are quite a lot of totally different instructions Star Trek: Picard may take Seven of Nine sooner or later. Many Star Trek followers can be glad to see her have a bigger position, particularly these within the Star Trek: Voyager fanbase.
The actual query is whether or not having her on board will make different present members of the crew a redundancy, or if she’ll improve lesser characters like Elnor and Rios and provides them extra depth together with her presence. I am guessing the latter, particularly given the small exchanges we noticed with Seven of Nine and Elnor in the direction of the top of Season 1.
Tell us what you guys wish to see within the feedback under. Star Trek: Picard Season 1 is at the moment obtainable to stream without spending a dime on CBS All Entry. As at all times, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra updates on the world of Star Trek, and for the newest information occurring in tv and flicks.
