Will Steve and Leanne’s son die in Coronation Road?

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) are dealing with each dad and mom’ worst nightmare in Coronation Road as son Oliver is rushed to hospital after struggling a mysterious seizure, and it might just the start of what may very well be one of many cleaning soap’s largest storylines for 2020.

Returning dwelling after leaving teenager Summer time Spellman briefly watching over three-year-old Oliver on Friday 10th April whereas he helped out daughter Emma Brooker’s imploding love life, Steve was horrified to seek out the scared schoolgirl frantic with fear because the toddler was becoming and lay unresponsive on the ground.

Subsequent week, Leanne dashes to hitch her platonic child daddy at her boy’s bedside in A&E and his fuming to find he left Oliver with an inexperienced younger lady, and accuses Mr McDonald of negligence. Oliver seems to get better though it’s not but clear what precipitated the becoming, however the co-parents are quickly slinging at mud at one another and Steve finally ends up looking for sneaky authorized recommendation from Imran Habeeb about entry to his son.

When Leanne learns her sister Toyah’s fella has gone behind her again it sparks one other barney between the blended household, and Ms Battersby can’t consider Steve is significantly reconsidering the difficulty of who has full custody after the worrying incident.

The repercussions of a possible well being disaster for little Oliver can be large for a number of Weatherfield households – not simply the McDonalds and Battersbys, however via Steve and Leanne’s companions the Platts and Barlows would even be affected.

Again in January’s preview of 2020, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod solely teased to RadioTimes.com a sprawling story in the works that will see the road’s largest clans conflict over an incident he described as: “The toughest factor possible.” Might Oliver’s seizure sign the beginning of the saga?

“An enormous occasion early spring has probably the most far-reaching influence of any story we’ve completed since I’ve been on the present,” revealed the cleaning soap boss. “One thing horrifically tough attracts in three to 4 totally different clans and forces them to cope with one thing which builds right into a ‘clans at battle’ story.”

MacLeod confirmed Steve, in explicit, would find yourself in a nightmare state of affairs that mum Liz McDonald tries to assist him out of – just for it to steer into her exit later this 12 months, following Beverley Callard’s determination to give up.

“Liz makes an attempt to do one thing heroic for her son that goes barely improper and finally ends up corrupting their relationship. In the end it would decide the very best place for Liz shouldn’t be in Weatherfield as she and Steve are upsetting one another.”

MacLeod’s teases has to how the plot launches appear to level in the direction of Steve and Leanne’s squabbling over entry. So what precisely is improper with Oliver? Does he have an underlying situation which can have a tragic consequence? Will his dad and mom have to conceive a saviour sibling? Will considered one of them abduct the kid and do a runner to forestall shedding a custody battle? Watch this house…

