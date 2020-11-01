Will Strictly be cancelled because of the national lockdown?

With one other lockdown looming, many Strictly Come Dancing followers will be questioning if the BBC One leisure present can proceed bringing a bit of sparkle to Saturday nights – or whether or not it’ll be a casualty of coronavirus restrictions.

Right here’s what we all know to this point:

What has Strictly stated?

Requested whether or not Strictly Come Dancing will proceed regardless of the national lockdown introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coronavirus briefing, a Strictly spokesperson advised RadioTimes.com that there was no official remark.

The week two dwell present did start a couple of minutes late due to Johnson’s briefing, which Tess Daly acknowledged with the phrases: “On a troublesome night time we are going to strive our best possible to maintain you entertained.”

Will Strictly proceed – regardless of the national lockdown?

The quick reply is: we don’t know – however we suppose so!

The newest lockdown guidelines in England, which can come into impact on Thursday fifth November, differ from the first lockdown in March.

The Prime Minister emphasised that individuals ought to do business from home if doable – however stated workplaces can stay open the place that’s not doable. And the BBC Strictly studio at Elstree is actually a office.

As well as, Tradition Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted: “The modifications imply individuals ought to WFH the place doable. However the place this isn’t doable, journey to a spot of work will be permitted – e.g. this contains (however not exhaustive) elite sport performed behind closed doorways, movie & television manufacturing, telecoms staff.”



Earlier in October, The Solar had beforehand reported an unnamed supply as saying: “The BBC are totally ready to axe this collection of Strictly if a full lockdown occurs. They couldn’t even delay the present till early subsequent yr because of a quantity of points, together with them being unable to make use of their standard studios. Whereas everyone seems to be hopeful it gained’t occur, preparations have been made if it does.

“Everybody engaged on the present has completed their utmost to maintain it on air and if an area lockdown occurs in London, the place the studios are, Strictly bosses will ask for particular dispensation to see if they will proceed.”

Nevertheless, it does appear to be they wouldn’t even have to ask for particular dispensation beneath the lockdown guidelines introduced on Saturday thirty first October.

How may the lockdown have an effect on Strictly Come Dancing?

It’s doable that Strictly may scrap the studio viewers, which has already been lowered to a small quantity of individuals in black face masks.

The BBC have already made a number of Strictly Come Dancing COVID modifications, together with the judges’ socially distanced desks and the contestants having to isolate in bubbles previous to the collection.

Talking to Metro.co.uk again in September, Strictly boss Sarah Jones indicated that the present was ready for any eventuality – which, theoretically, would come with filming throughout one other lockdown.

She stated: “We’re ready for any situation. We’ve made plans for no viewers, we’ve made plans for a distanced viewers, and we’ve made plans for a full viewers. No matter occurs, we’ll clearly simply be following the authorities tips.”

The Strictly Come Dancing outcomes present airs on Sunday 1st November, and continues (hopefully) with the week three dwell present on Saturday seventh November.