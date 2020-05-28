Will T20 World Cup be cancelled? When will a decision be made?

The T20 World Cup is on the right track to be staged in Australia this yr – however for the way lengthy will that stay the case?

Groups from throughout the globe are scheduled to play their video games between October and November 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic has after all forged doubt over the power for the match to be staged.

Most sports activities occasions have been cancelled till June with a regular trickle of matches from a number of sports activities making ready to go forward behind closed doorways, however what does all of it imply for the T20 World Cup?

Take a look at the most recent information on whether or not the T20 World Cup will go forward as deliberate.

Will the T20 World Cup be cancelled or postponed?

The T20 World Cup remains to be months away, and with the pandemic peak having already handed, it has a far larger probability of going forward than many competitions which have already been nudged again or binned.

Organisers will after all be determined for the match to go forward, however two key components will decide whether or not that’s doable:

Can groups journey to Australia? A present story in Australia is whether or not or not journey restrictions ought to be lifted but. Proper now, the borders are closed, and that raises apparent considerations. Arguably the larger concern is for competing nations who’re wrestling with their very own border considerations. Each nation should be assured that they’ll deploy their crew to Oceania with out posing a danger to the well being of themselves or Australia. Will followers be capable of attend? The larger query mark lingers over whether or not followers will be allowed into stadiums by then. Mass gatherings have been largely discouraged across the total sporting world, and for a match that will depend on ticket gross sales, having followers within the stadium is essential.

When will a decision be made?

A significant ICC assembly is scheduled to happen on Thursday 28th Might. A decision is just not confirmed but, and a last one might not be imminent, however the assembly is a minimum of seemingly to offer choices of shifting ahead.

When is the T20 World Cup?

The match is because of be held between 18th October and 15th November 2020.

Which groups are within the T20 World Cup?