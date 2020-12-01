‘Will take anything from the government, whether bullets or solutions’: What farmers leaders said after meeting with Agriculture Minister

Farmers meeting with Union Agriculture Minister: The meeting of the farmers who were agitating for the withdrawal of the new agricultural laws was fruitless with the Agriculture Minister. Farmer leaders said after the meeting that until the law is withdrawn, they will not go back and keep demonstrating. There will be a meeting once again on 3 December. Also Read – Farmer leaders, who arrived for a meeting on the call of the government, were seen with confidence

After meeting the Union Agriculture Minister in Delhi, member of the farmers’ delegation, Chanda Singh said that our movement will continue. Will take some from the government. He said, “Our agitation against agricultural laws will continue and we will definitely withdraw something from the government, whether bullets or peaceful solutions. We will come back for further discussion with them. ” Also Read – Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar convened meeting of farmers unions today, said – talks have been held twice

Farmer leader Sardar Chanda Singh said, “Agriculture Minister, Railway Minister and others were present to talk on the subject of farming law.” He said, “The meeting with the government has been fruitless. The Agriculture Minister told us to form a small committee. The government will talk to that small committee on all these subjects, but we do not approve this proposal of the government, now the next conversation with the government will be on Thursday. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers not only want to get rid of new agricultural laws, get rid of jail on stubble burning .. and more

‘Laws will be repealed’

All India Kisan Federation President Prem Singh said, “Today’s meeting was good. The government has retreated slightly from its stand. The next meeting is on 3 December, in which we will assure the government that there is nothing in favor of farmers in these laws. We will cancel these laws. “

‘The government does not even bother talking to everybody’

At the same time, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting, “Today the farmers union leaders had come, the Government of India has completed the third phase of talks today. We all have decided that the fourth phase of the talks will start the day after tomorrow. ” He said, “By the day after tomorrow, these people will also bring their issues and all the points will be discussed. We wanted to form a small group, but all the farmer unions said that everyone would talk together. The government does not even have trouble talking to everyone. “

The Agriculture Minister also requested the farmers to postpone the movement. He said, “We request the farmer brothers to postpone the agitation and come for talks, but it is up to the farmers union and farmers to take this decision.”

Earlier, there was more than 3 hours of interaction between farmers’ organizations from Punjab and the central government at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. However, the conversation remained inconclusive.