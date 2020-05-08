Will The Academy Awards Extend Its Deadline After Recent Oscar Adjustments?

On Tuesday, the Academy of Movement Photos Arts and Science’s board of administrators met by way of Zoom to debate some modifications to the 2021 ceremony. In gentle of the circumstances, the Academy has determined to forgo the same old requirement for motion pictures eligible for the Oscars to be screened for at the least one week in Los Angeles. Additionally, motion pictures that don’t obtain a theatrical run in 2020 (akin to Trolls World Tour or The King of Staten Island) are certified to be acknowledged on the 93rd ceremony.