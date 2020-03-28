Will The Batman And Matrix 4 Be Delayed After Filming Stopped?

To recap, The Batman had accomplished seven weeks of filming in London, and although it was initially introduced that manufacturing could be stopping for 2 weeks, director and co-writer Matt Reeves stated earlier this week that the shutdown will last more than that. The Matrix 4, which started principal pictures firstly of February, had completed work in San Francisco and was gearing as much as start manufacturing in Berlin, however now, as with The Batman, it’s unclear when work on the highly-anticipated sequel will resume.