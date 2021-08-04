Will the citizenship regulation be amended, the central govt responded this query

New Delhi: Whether or not any modification might be made within the Citizenship Act i.e. CAA, the Central Executive has once more clarified about it. The central govt stated that eligible beneficiaries beneath the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) can follow for citizenship handiest after the foundations are notified.Additionally Learn – Parliament Monsoon Consultation 2021: CAA laws now not able but, Middle stated – it is going to take 6 extra months

Union Minister of State for House Nityanand Rai additionally stated that there's no proposal to amend the Citizenship Act. In a written respond to a query within the Rajya Sabha, Rai stated, "Eligible individuals can follow for citizenship handiest after appropriate laws are notified via the Central Executive."

He was once requested whether or not the federal government had gained recent programs for citizenship after the CAA was once enacted. The Union Minister stated that the CAA was once notified on 12 December 2019 and got here into impact from 10 January 2020.

Rai stated, “Subordinate Legislative Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had been asked to supply extension of time until January 9, 2022 to make laws beneath CAA.” And to provide Indian citizenship to other people belonging to 6 minority communities of Pakistan Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, Christian and Sikh sects. After the passage of this invoice, protests began in lots of portions of the rustic in opposition to it.