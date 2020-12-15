Will the corona vaccine be given free in this state? Election commission unhappy with CM’s announcement, notice sent

Corona Vaccine: CM Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala has announced to give Corona Vaccine Free in the state. He can get into trouble with this. The State Election Commission has sought answers from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the announcement of free distribution of Kovid-19 vaccine (Corona Vaccine) among the people. Vijayan made this announcement on Saturday just before the end of campaigning for the third phase of the local body elections (Kerala Nikay Chunav). Also Read – Corona vaccine will be offered free to people in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced

Elections were held on Monday in four districts – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Sources in the State Election Commission said that by sending a letter to the Chief Minister, he has been asked for an answer in the case and has been asked under which circumstances he made such an announcement.

Vijayan told reporters after voting in Kannur this morning that he did not violate the model code of conduct in any way by announcing that the vaccine would be provided free of cost to the people of the state. The Congress-led opposition UDF and BJP on Sunday complained to the State Election Commission against Vijayan's announcement and said that it violated the model code of conduct.

Let us know that the Corona vaccine may come soon in India. It is possible that vaccination should start in January. Its preparations are going on in full swing in the country.