Will the decreasing cases of corona increase again during the winter season? Know AIIMS Director’s answer …

Coronavirus Updates: More than 70 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus in India, while more than 1 lakh 7 thousand have died so far. Meanwhile, everyone has the same question in their mind that when will the corona outbreak end and by when will the vaccine come in the country? AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria was asked when the question was that India has seen a slight decrease in corona cases in recent times. Will it continue?

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said during a conversation with NDTV that "we should wait for the next two weeks for the corona cases to come down." If the figures continue to decrease then it is a good thing. If this continues then it is a good thing. However, we also need to be cautious, as the cases of corona can see an increase again.

He said that we need to be careful on the occasion of festivals. During this time, an increase in corona cases can be seen. Simultaneously winter is coming closer and due to this, there is a need to be careful. He said that the virus associated with breathing during winter can infect patients. '

He said that viral respiratory infections are more likely to occur in winter. Due to the low temperature in winter, there is a risk of the virus staying longer. Due to this a large number of people get infected. Please tell that there has been a decrease in the cases of corona coming in India daily, as well as the recovery rate has also improved a lot here.