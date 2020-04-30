Will the F1 British Grand Prix go forward?

Components 1 followers have been given a morsel of hope that their beloved sport could also be on the comeback path with the British Grand Prix but to be referred to as off.

The present iteration of the 2020 F1 calendar makes for grim studying, the subsequent slated race is the Austrian Grand Prix on fifth July.

Netherlands, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan are amongst a bunch of countries who’ve seen their occasion cancelled or postponed.

Nonetheless, two weeks after the scheduled journey to Austria, the British Grand Prix is but to face the axe with optimism it will likely be held as deliberate on 19th July.

It has been confirmed that ought to the Grand Prix go forward, it will likely be executed behind closed doorways – no spectators allowed.

Information of the British Grand Prix’s survival ought to be met with muted celebration although, a telling clause ‘ought to the Grand Prix go forward’ clearly suggests there’s license to nonetheless scrub the race out of historical past.

A lot might rely upon the authorities’s subsequent lockdown assessment, scheduled to happen on seventh Might.

A lot can change every day, it’s unimaginable to foretell the consequence of that assembly, however there may be rising consensus that lockdown shouldn’t be about to be utterly abolished for a while but.

Nonetheless, with many international locations – Germany, France and Italy included – starting to thaw out of their very own freezes, there’s a actual likelihood the British Grand Prix in July could possibly be run with minimal danger.

It could possibly be an agonising look forward to followers who’re determined for his or her sport to return, however for now, we’re lights out at Silverstone in 2020.

When is the British Grand Prix?

As issues stand, the British Grand Prix will happen on the weekend spanning 17th July to 19th July 2020.

The Grand Prix begin time is about for 3:30pm, however additional particulars shall be revealed nearer to the date as soon as the occasion’s standing is safe.

Watch British Grand Prix on TV

If the British Grand Prix does go full steam forward, you will have the ability to watch the entire weekend stay on Sky Sports activities F1 and Principal Occasion.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Dwell stream British Grand Prix on-line

You too can tune in for the GP with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can stay stream the race by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.