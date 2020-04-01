Will The Flash And Green Lantern Appear In DC Universe’s Stargirl? Here’s What Geoff Johns Says

[Green Lantern and Flash] are spoken of they usually exist within the JSA. There is a image of them within the first episode, and there is plans sooner or later for issues, however Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, to me, are at all times the aged statesmen. They’re the massive heroes of the JSA and their shadow may be very lengthy they usually’re nice characters. They’re part of the unique JSA and their legacies will probably be felt all through the present. I do not wish to spoil an excessive amount of about it, however I can depart it at that.