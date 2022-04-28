Will the galactics disarm? Paris Saint Germain put a price on Neymar and could negotiate it

Neymar could have a future away from Paris. Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Despite the title obtained in the Ligue 1, the season of PSG it has been disappointing. The painful elimination Champions League It generated an internal chaos in which not even the fans could enjoy the conquest obtained in the domestic tournament.

One of the main targets of the weak campaign is Neymar. It is that the Brazilian star, who has contract with the French entity until 2025, he has only played 19 games in the season and his physical problems have kept him away from the courts for 15 commitments.

The striker’s irregular production motivated Al-Khelaifi, owner of the capital institution, put the international star up for sale. Although to get rid of Ney, the team that wishes to hire him must pay a figure close to €90 million as reported by the chain Sky Sports.

Neymar He was one of the footballers most mistreated by the fans in recent times. The Brazilian was asked about the insults and whistles he received during his last presentation that crowned Pochettino’s team in Ligue 1. True to his style, in a tone of joy, the striker replied that despite the criticism, he will continue to wear the shirt of the Parisian club: “I have a contract for three more years and I’m here. I will stay, or they stop with the whistles or they will have to find more air.

The sale of Ney would be organized under a presumed cleaning that the authorities of the institution want to do for the next season. According to the prestigious newspaper The Teamthe leaders have in mind “reorganize template” freeing salary space and making cash with the sale of some of his figures. The newspaper also points to four other names: Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer.

Another of those who could leave the club is himself Mauricio Pochettino, who goes through decisive hours in the City of Lights. As reported by the newspaper The Parisian, the coach and the leadership began with the negotiation for compensation for the year of the current contract and even named the Italian Antonio Conte as his future replacement.

The dream of the president of PSG, the Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifiis to hire Zinedine Zidane but his idea would be to take the French team after the World Cup. The same local media even published that PSG should pay 15 million euros to the Argentine strategist to terminate the signed bond until 2023.

Paris Saint Germain He still has four games ahead of him to finish the season and the first will be on Friday against strasbourg, as a visitor. After the consecration after matching 1-1 ante Lens with a goal from Lionel Messi, the staff was licensed and just resumed training today.

