Will the last purchases of studies be maintained? Valve’s founder isn’t so sure

Gabe Newell believes that these acquisitions do not always mean a better experience for users.

Within the world of video games, the beginning of 2022 has stood out mainly for some of the the most notorious purchases in the industry. Beyond the acquisitions of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and Bungie by Sony, the first two months of the year have also left us with an expansion in companies such as the Chinese giant Tencent or Embracer Group. With each of these news, the players have not been slow to draw conclusions and theories about the future of the companies involved. AND Gabe Newell also joins this practice.

When you hear ‘synergy,’ what that means is you’re going to fire a bunch of middle managers.Gabe NewellHowever, the speculations of the president of Valve are far from being completely positive. And it is that, as he affirms in an interview granted to PC Gamer, these acquisitions do not always serve to improve the user experience: “You know, consolidations are often motivated by strange reasonsNewell explains. “I’ve sat in rooms where people have talked about making decisions about an acquisition because that way they can lay off a handful of what they call general and administrative expenses“.

I suspect that some of these acquisitions will unravel. And some of them will be successfulGabe Newell“And it’s like, really? Is that your strategy? When you hear ‘synergy,’ what it really means is that you’re going to fire a bunch of middle managers who are above you. Someone pulls out a spreadsheet… And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I think you don’t understand how many of your core developers and engineers are you going to lose because of the disruptions… You have this completely unreal vision of what is really going to happen’, that’s what motivates those decisions”, concludes the co-founder of Valve.

But Newell’s reflections do not end here, since he has also entered into the duration of this kind of movement between companies. Taking the examples mentioned at the beginning of this story, which in turn have caused an earthquake in the video game industry, Newell says that “as president, I understand why it is a lot of fun to move and shake and do these things, I just think that not reason enough to really make things better for customers“. To which he follows with “So I suspect that some of these acquisitions will be undone. AND some of them will be successful. Because [en estos casos] whoever is actually doing the acquisition has thought of it as additive. Not ‘How to make my empire bigger,’ but ‘What’s the opportunity to do a better job of building great game experiences for people?'”

This interview comes in the wake of the release of the Steam Deck, a console with fishbowl soul of which you can know our impressions in a dedicated report. Gabe Newell has great confidence in the new Valve device, as he has not only delivered it to some customers personally, but he also considers it a revolution in the world of video games which is at the same level as iPhone in the smartphone sector.

