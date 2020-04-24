Will The Nest return for season 2 on BBC One?

BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest has not too long ago come to a detailed, leaving followers to wonder if extra episodes might be on the best way sooner or later.

The collection stars Gentleman Jack‘s Sophie Rundle and Line of Responsibility‘s Martin Compston as a rich couple who’re unable to conceive a baby themselves.

They appear in direction of a troubled teenager named Kaya (Intercourse Schooling‘s Mirren Mack) to be a surrogate, however in doing so that they set themselves on a harmful path to self-destruction.

The Nest attracts consideration to the societal issues that Glasgow faces and asks who is de facto being exploited – the rich couple with the whole lot to lose or the entrepreneurial but susceptible teen?

Will there be a second collection of The Nest?

There’s but to be any official affirmation as as to whether The Nest will return to BBC One for collection two.

Author Nicole Taylor (Three Ladies) has described The Nest as “the story I’ve needed to inform all my life,” which could be very a lot mirrored in how the collection wraps up its suspenseful plot fairly neatly in episode 5.

Talking throughout a BBC Writersroom Q&A, she mentioned, “I mentioned to somebody not too long ago that I by no means perceive why writers write second collection the place there’s a primary collection that concludes satisfactorily, however now I do as a result of I miss the characters a lot. I might write for them ceaselessly. And the world ceaselessly. As a result of I do know it rather well and beloved writing it.

“There’s positively extra story there, however the viewers is happy and I feel persons are happy.”

This means that the collection might be a one-and-done, nevertheless it’s been common sufficient {that a} follow-up is not at all unattainable.

The Nest has drawn roughly four million individuals per episode, a stable quantity albeit effectively beneath BBC One’s hottest dramas like Line of Responsibility (12m) and Peaky Blinders (7m).

We’ll replace this web page with extra details about The Nest collection two because it is available in…

The Nest is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer