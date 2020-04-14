Will The Nest return for season 2 on BBC One?

BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest has lately come to a detailed, leaving followers to wonder if extra episodes might be on the best way sooner or later.

The collection stars Gentleman Jack‘s Sophie Rundle and Line of Responsibility‘s Martin Compston as a rich couple who’re unable to conceive a toddler themselves.

They give the impression of being in direction of a troubled teenager named Kaya (Intercourse Training‘s Mirren Mack) to be a surrogate, however in doing so that they set themselves on a harmful path to self-destruction.

The Nest attracts consideration to the societal issues that Glasgow faces and asks who is absolutely being exploited – the rich couple with all the pieces to lose or the entrepreneurial but susceptible teen?

Will there be a second collection of The Nest?

There may be but to be any official affirmation as as to if The Nest will return to BBC One for collection two.

Author Nicole Taylor (Three Ladies) has described The Nest as “the story I’ve needed to inform all my life,” which may be very a lot mirrored in how the collection wraps up its suspenseful plot fairly neatly in episode 5.

This means that the collection might be a one-and-done, however it’s been common sufficient {that a} follow-up is not at all unimaginable.

The Nest has drawn roughly four million individuals per episode, a stable quantity albeit nicely under BBC One’s hottest dramas like Line of Responsibility (12m) and Peaky Blinders (7m).

We’ll replace this web page with extra details about The Nest collection two because it is available in…

The Nest is offered to stream on BBC iPlayer