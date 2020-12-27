Will the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine be effective on corona virus strain, the report reveals

new Delhi: The Kovid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca should be effective on the new type of corona virus, which is spreading very fast. This claim has been made in the news of British media on Sunday. It is noteworthy that the Oxford vaccine has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) of India and is expected to be approved in Britain before Thursday, after which the immunization of the most vulnerable sections will accelerate. Also Read – Driving license and documents of vehicles will be considered valid till 31 March next year, the government extended the date

Quoting a senior government official, The Sunday Times wrote, "The first priority is to vaccinate 1.2 to 1.5 crore people who will need to be hospitalized after being infected with the corona virus." AstraZeneca's vaccine approval means that we will be able to vaccinate these people by spring. "

Sources have warned that the new strain of corona virus has outpaced the old one and is spreading rapidly in Britain. Sources said, "The latest figures are not good but the Drugs and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will approve Oxford's use of the vaccine by the middle of this week."

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriott said the vaccine data showed that it is as effective as Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been approved for up to 95 percent of their effectiveness, and that the vaccine is very bad and hospitalized. It is 100 percent effective in avoiding the situation of being admitted to.

He said that his vaccine should also be effective against the new form of the highly contagious virus. Significantly, this new type of virus has led to a complete lockdown again in England.