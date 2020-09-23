Will the salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers be increased? Demand for honorarium of 15 thousand and 10 thousand rupees raised in Parliament …

Anganwadi and Asha workers Salary: A member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded an increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi and Asha workers, saying that they continued work even during the Kovid-19 pandemic (Coronavirus Pandemic). Have done Raising this issue during Zero Hour, BJD’s Subhash Chandra Singh said that during the Corona Virus (Covid-19) epidemic, counseling is constantly being done to maintain safe distance, wash hands and wear masks. During this time, Anganwadi and Asha workers have worked continuously regardless of their lives. Singh said, ‘It is ironic that Anganwadi workers who work tirelessly even in times of crisis get an honorarium of only Rs 4,500 and Asha workers only Rs 2,500, which is very low considering the inflation and their services.’ Also Read – Parliament Monsoon Session: Monsoon session of Parliament may end today, 8 days ahead of time, this is the reason…

The BJD member said that the state government in Odisha has given some relief to these workers but this relief cannot be said to be sufficient. He demanded from the government that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers should be increased to Rs 15,000 and the honorarium of Asha workers should be increased to Rs 10,000. He said, ‘The central government should also announce a special package for Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers.’ Also Read – Parliament session: BJP’s fight against Bhabhi ji, BJP gave a befitting reply on Sanjay Raut

It is noteworthy that members of most opposition parties were not present in the House. Members of several opposition parties are boycotting the proceedings of the House to protest the suspension of eight opposition members on Sunday’s uproar in the House. Virender Prasad Vaish of the Assam Gana Parishad raised the issue of the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral international highway project in zero time. He said that if this project is completed on time, then the northeastern states will have direct contact with Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and South Asian countries and this will benefit people here in tourism, trade, education and other areas. Also Read – Chidambaram lashed out at the government, said- ‘India is such a unique parliamentary democracy where questions are not allowed’

Vaishya also said that given the situation with China on the border today, India should have deeper relations with its other neighbors and the Marat-Myan-Thailand trilateral international highway project will also be important from this strategic perspective. He demanded the government to complete this project on time.

In Zero Hour itself, Mamata Mohanty of BJD demanded that the Kurmi Mahant community be included in the list of Scheduled Castes, saying that doing so will help to remove the backwardness of the people of this society and connect them with the mainstream. BJP’s DP Vats raised the issue of pending projects, especially rail and road projects, for years due to litigation in the courts. He said, ‘A project has been stuck for 45 years. Now its cost will increase, so what would have happened. ‘

He demanded that such arrangements should be made that the projects should be completed within the stipulated time so that their cost does not have to be put on extra burden and the development work should also proceed. Nazir Ahmad Lave of PDP raising the issue of people working in government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time, demanded that these people be regularized and their salaries also be increased appropriately.

BJP member KC Ramamurthy, while raising the issue of continuous flooding in Karnataka for the last three years, said that crops planted in about 4 lakh hectare area were damaged this year and 61 people have lost their lives. He demanded a special relief package for the state from the central government.

