Will The Snyder Cut’s Darkseid Actor Appear In New Gods?

So whereas Ray Porter is grateful so many individuals are desirous to see him go one other spherical as Darkseid, he additionally understands that since Ava DuVernay is the one directing New Gods, she ought to get to determine who performs Darkseid in that film, moderately than simply be beholden to who Zack Snyder introduced in for Justice League. This arguably turns into much more vital if New Gods finally ends up being a standalone story moderately than share any connectivity with the DCEU.