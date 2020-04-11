Will The Suicide Squad Be Delayed? Here’s What James Gunn Said

Depart a Remark
Not solely have quite a few accomplished films been delayed as of late as a result of a selected virus working rampant internationally, however films that had been within the midst of manufacturing have needed to indefinitely pause their operations. Fortunately for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, it accomplished filming proper earlier than this craziness began.
As such, James Gunn not too long ago revealed that as issues stand now, The Suicide Squad is not going to be delayed, saying:
The Twitter consumer who posed the unique query clarified in a follow-up tweet that he was referring to the “different Marvel releases,” however then requested James Gunn that if The Suicide Squad was delayed, would that imply his workforce would have extra time to “polish” it. Gunn responded that that solely cause The Suicide Squad would should be delayed is for VFX causes, which doesn’t seem like a problem proper now.
So there you’ve got it, The Suicide Squad remains to be on monitor for its August 2021 launch. That mentioned, as we’ve seen during the last month, generally the surprising can happen and put a damper on plans. So there’s an opportunity that one thing may occur down the road that necessitates The Suicide Squad being pushed again, however for now, James Gunn doesn’t anticipate it arriving later than anticipated.
A Suicide Squad sequel has been in growth since months earlier than Process Drive X’s first cinematic journey got here out in summer time 2016, with filmmakers like Jaume Collet-Serra and Gavin O’Connor being eyed or tapped to helm the subsequent installment. By the start of 2019, James Gunn, having been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the earlier summer time (although Disney introduced him for the threequel in March 2019), was formally employed to write down and direct The Suicide Squad.
The Suicide Squad started principal images final September and wrapped issues up in late February. Like many superhero films and blockbusters, it’s potential a while has been put aside for reshoots, however James Gunn and his workforce are lucky that they wrapped up the primary bulk of capturing proper earlier than so many different highly-anticipated films, together with fellow DC entry The Batman, needed to flip off their cameras.
Whereas it nonetheless hasn’t been clarified if The Suicide Squad is a direct sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, a reboot or one thing in between, we are going to reunite with some acquainted faces in it. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman are all again as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Amanda Waller and Rick Flag, respectively.
As for brand spanking new faces, along with David Dstmalchian enjoying Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior enjoying Ratcatcher and Steve Agee enjoying King Shark, we even have Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz and Jennifer Holland forged in undisclosed roles. Initially the plan was for Elba to interchange Will Smith as Deadshot, nevertheless it was later determined to have the Luther star play a distinct character as an alternative.
The Suicide Squad fees into theaters on August 6, 2021. Be certain to look via our DC films information to be taught what different initiatives from this superhero franchise are on the way in which.
