Will the Suicide Squad mark the farewell between James Gunn and Warner Bros? The director confirms that there were conversations

The affection tale between Warner Bros. (DC) and James Gunn is ready to finish: On August 6, The Suicide Squad opens. After this, the director will go back to Surprise’s MCU to direct the following Guardians of the Galaxy film. Alternatively, a flip of occasions has made the premiere of The Suicide Squad now not a complete prevent, moderately an ellipsis.

Many lovers have requested James Gunn if he has had talks with Warner Bros. to proceed their collaboration past Suicide Squad and the primary season of the Peacemaker sequence, starring John Cena. The director’s reaction to lovers has been temporary, however very transparent: has had conversations, because of this there may well be some deal at the desk for the way forward for The Suicide Squad and much more involvement in DC.

I’ve sure! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 27, 2021

This information mustn’t come as a wonder to any person after Gunn’s statements about his revel in with Warner Bros., DC, and The Suicide Squad. Which means that after making the 3rd Guardians of the Galaxy film, it’s imaginable that the director will go back to DC to make a continuation of The Suicide Squad or every other movie or tv venture. The director has expressed on a lot of events that he loves to create universes and DC has a large number of untapped universe. As well as, he has repeated on a number of events that he desires to do one thing other from what different superhero films are doing.

This information has prompt that extra participants of The Suicide Squad can have their very own sequence, in addition to Peacemaker. In the end, we all know that the least most likely persona recently for a sequence is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, since the actress expressed her want to relaxation from the nature for some time.

As for the Suicide Squad, it’ll premiere on August 6 in theaters and HBO Max. It’s going to have a preview on August 5, coinciding with the director’s birthday.