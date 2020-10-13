Will the unemployed get a chance to earn by 2000 every day under this government scheme? Know what is the truth

Fact Check: Is everything we read or watch on the internet true? A lot of misinformation and fake news are also full on social media. Now in a viral message it is being claimed that in view of the increasing unemployment, the Central Government will give job opportunities to the unemployed at home on this Navratri. In this viral message, it was claimed, ‘If you also have a smart phone, then you can also earn 1000 to 2000 rupees per day by working at home under this scheme. Regarding this, it was said on behalf of PIB Fact Check that the government is not running any such scheme and this claim is fake. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri Crisis: Unemployment is bad! Research Scholars, Post Graduates applied for 8th Pass Forest Assistant in West Bengal

Claim: – #WhatsApp But in a message it is being claimed that in view of rising unemployment, on this Navratri, the central government will give job opportunities to the unemployed from home. #PIBFactCheck: – This claim is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government. pic.twitter.com/GGjbZUtVU4
– PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 12, 2020

On behalf of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it was said by tweet, ‘Claim: – In a message on #Whatsapp, it is being claimed that in view of rising unemployment, the central government will give job opportunity to the unemployed on this Navratri. This claim is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government.

Let us know that during the Corona crisis in the country, all such news and videos are viral on social media, in which people are being talked about getting money through several government schemes. PIB has exposed the claims of many such videos.

Claim: One #YouTube In the video, it is being claimed that the central government is depositing ₹ 90,000 in the bank accounts of all under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana’.#PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government. pic.twitter.com/dAO2M4VOW1 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 11, 2020

Earlier in a YouTube video it was claimed that the central government was depositing ₹ 90,000 in the bank accounts of all under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana’. This claim also turned out to be fake in PIB’s Fact Check. Information was given by PIB that no such scheme is being run by the Central Government.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) started this fact-checking branch (PIB Fact Check) in December 2019 to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. It was claimed that its purpose was to ‘identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.

The government also repeatedly appeals to people not to share such unconfirmed reports and rely only on reliable sources.