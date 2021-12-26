Will the United Kisan Morcha contest the meeting elections in Punjab, Rakesh Tikait mentioned – we’re the king maker

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Meeting elections in Punjab (Vidhansabha Election) A political entrance has been shaped to battle. This entrance has been made via the farmers. On the identical time, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait has given a observation relating to this entrance. Rakesh Tikait mentioned that United Kisan Morcha isn’t contesting any election. Tikait, who got here right here to take part within the Pratibha Samman of Jat society, when requested via newshounds concerning the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, mentioned, “We can inform what to do there after the style code of habits is imposed.”Additionally Learn – Farmers Day 2021: Rakesh Tikait and Jayant Chaudhary reached Kisan Ghat to pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh, see pictures

Rakesh Tikait mentioned that even though he mentioned that “the farmer will stay within the position of king maker”. Preventing.” Rakesh Tikait mentioned that he’ll no longer cross into politics. Additionally Learn – Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned – Agriculture regulations were repealed, however will inform its advantages to the farmers

Rakesh Tikait accused the BJP of no longer taking any motion in opposition to Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra and mentioned that their call for for motion in opposition to the minister is being overlooked. Saying to contest the meeting elections, a entrance has been shaped. Many farmer leaders of the entrance are going to contest elections. The United Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the farmers’ motion, distanced itself from this entrance. Additionally Learn – Visitors opens at Ghazipur Border: Delhi’s Ghazipur border opened after a 12 months, cars are filling up. Watch Video