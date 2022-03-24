Will The Witcher 4 be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC? CD Projekt responds to the doubts of the fans

CD Projekt RED’s new RPG is developed with Unreal Engine 5 in collaboration with the creators of Fortnite.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 22, 2022

It’s the news of the week: the existence of The Witcher 4 is official, and the project is already under development by the team at CD Project RED. The most striking thing about the announcement made yesterday by the Polish study is the change to the Unreal Engine 5 engine and the association with Epic Gamesdetails that have aroused the curiosity of the players.

It is true that the use of this new technology seems like good news, especially if we look at the graphic and performance problems that previous CD Projekt games have had, but the way Epic has acted in recent years has sown doubt on whether this new installment will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store in its PC version.

We don’t plan it to be exclusiveCD Project REDFrom the responsible team they wanted to quickly come to the fore to clarify this agreement and, in a response through the official account of the franchise in Twitterensure that they don’t plan it to be exclusive to one store. This at the moment reassures those who want to have several options when buying their games, although at least we imagined that it will also be published on GOG, the platform and digital store managed by CD Projekt itself.

Waiting to know more details in the future about this development, we will surely have to wait a few more years to be able to keep in mind this new installment of the universe based on the novels of Geralt de Rivia. At CD Projekt RED they have commented that they have not forgotten Cyberpunk 2077 either, and everything seems to indicate that they will continue to expand the experience in Night City with the addition of new content.

