Will the Xbox Series X be on sale on Black Friday? Series X price and deals

This yr greater than ever, Black Friday is a good time to get a snag an affordable console.

Not solely will we count on the regular nice deals on present consoles, video games, and equipment, however we have now a complete new technology of gaming to stay up for – specifically the Xbox Series X and PS5.

We all know there’ll be some nice deals for the PS4 and Xbox One – however will their next-generation counterparts get the Black Friday therapy?

When will the Xbox Series X launch?

Microsoft has confirmed in an Xbox Wire submit that the Xbox Series X will launch in November 2020.

The discharge window was beforehand solely specified to be vacation 2020, with a November launch rumoured for a while.

How a lot will Xbox Series X price?

The million-dollar query! Microsoft is but to disclose the official launch price of their shiny new gaming system – however all indicators level to it being on the expensive finish.

A current leak hinted at the price being an eye-watering $599 (£455), which if true would give Xbox Series X the doubtful honour of the costly console launch price in current occasions.

Nonetheless, the price is but to be confirmed by Microsoft – and Sony’s PS5 is assumed to make the same dent in the pockets.

There are additionally rumours that Xbox is releasing a second console – a lower-spec model thought to be known as the Xbox Series S, which might be disc-less and, most significantly, cheaper.

Will the Xbox Series X be on provide on Black Friday?

It’s clear that Microsoft is aiming to launch their console forward of the gross sales – and would certainly wish to reap the benefits of the alternative to claw again prospects and begin promoting video games to them.

Nonetheless, this being a model new launch, don’t count on too drastic a reduction – particularly if inventory is restricted after disruption from COVID-19 – with the biggest deals more likely to be discovered on the Xbox Series X video games themselves.

It will, nonetheless, doubtless see some nice bundles being offered, permitting you to get closely discounted and even free equipment and video games together with your new console – together with upcoming video games akin to Marvel’s Avengers, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Gods and Monsters.

It will additionally be an opportunity to get a dirt-cheap Xbox One as retailers try and shift older inventory – final yr the Xbox One S went for as little as £99 on eBay.

