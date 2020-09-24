Will the Xbox Series X be on sale on Black Friday? Series X price and deals

This 12 months greater than ever, Black Friday is a superb time to get a snag an inexpensive console.

Not solely will we count on the ordinary nice deals on present consoles, video games, and equipment, however we now have an entire new era of gaming to look ahead to – particularly the Xbox Series X and PS5.

We all know there’ll be some nice deals for the PS4 and Xbox One – however will their next-generation counterparts get the Black Friday remedy?

When will the Xbox Series X launch?

The discharge window was beforehand solely specified to be vacation 2020, with a November launch rumoured for a while. However we now know that the Xbox Series X will launch on November tenth 2020.

How a lot will Xbox Series X price?

The Xbox Series X console will price £449 right here in the UK and $499 stateside, it has now been introduced. There may also be a extra inexpensive various model of the new console which can be referred to as the Xbox Series S. This console will retail at the decrease price level of £249/$299.

Will the Xbox Series X be on supply on Black Friday?

It’s clear that Microsoft is aiming to launch their console forward of the gross sales – and would certainly need to reap the benefits of the alternative to claw again prospects and begin promoting video games to them.

Nevertheless, this being a model new launch, don’t count on too drastic a reduction – particularly if inventory is proscribed after disruption from COVID-19 – with the best deals prone to be discovered on the Xbox Series X video games themselves. We’ve got already seen the consoles vanish rapidly from procuring web sites as demand has been so large and if the newest era do find yourself in a sale- we think about it will the Series S relatively than the X.

Each variations of the console can be found to pre-order on GAME for £449 for the Series X and GAME for £249 for the Series S.

There’s a good likelihood, nevertheless, that we are going to see some nice bundles being offered, permitting you to get closely discounted and even free equipment and video games together with your new console – together with upcoming video games comparable to Marvel’s Avengers, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

It could additionally be an opportunity to get a dirt-cheap Xbox One as retailers try to shift older inventory – final 12 months the Xbox One S went for as little as £99 on eBay which is one hell of a saving.

