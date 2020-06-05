Will there be a 13 Reasons Why season 5? Why this will be the last visit to Liberty High

Controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix tomorrow with one other season that includes Clay and the remainder of the Liberty High gang.

Season 4 will see the Crestmont youngsters put together to graduate while persevering with to cowl up the incontrovertible fact that it was Alex who murdered Bryce and never Monty, who died in jail. Nevertheless, with Monty’s ex Winston sniffing round, will Clay preserve his head collectively or will he let the cover-up slip?

Followers of the present are probably to steam by means of season 4, which comprises simply 10 episodes as an alternative of the ordinary 13, which will depart many questioning whether or not 13 Reasons Why will return for season 5.

Right here’s every thing we find out about a potential fifth season of 13 Reasons Why…

Will 13 Reasons Why be again for season 5?

Sadly, Netflix has confirmed that 13 Reasons Why wont be returning subsequent 12 months, with the fourth season being Liberty High’s last.

The streamer defined in a assertion that it was purely a inventive resolution to finish the present after sequence 4, which will “characteristic the core solid’s commencement from High Faculty” and subsequently “a pure conclusion to the present”.

June fifth. The ultimate season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) Could 11, 2020

Netflix additionally launched a teaser clip for season 4, exhibiting the 13 Reasons Why solid emotionally end their closing read-through.

The video options Alisha Boe, who performs Jessica Davis, tearfully saying, “I will always remember this expertise for the remainder of my life, so thanks.”

In Could, showrunner Brian Yorkey advised Leisure Weekly that he determined to finish 13 Reasons Why while filming season two.

“When it turned clear that we’d have the probability to make extra seasons of this, I fairly shortly go tot a place the place it felt like a four-season story,” he mentioned.

“I’m at all times a little bit suspicious of highschool reveals that transcend 4 seasons as a result of highschool is 4 years lengthy.”

“It felt like bringing these characters to their commencement and to scattering to their subsequent issues felt like the logical ending level,” he added.

“So for a very long time, the concept has been, ought to we be so fortunate to have the alternative, we might do 4 seasons of this. So definitely going into breaking story for season 4, we knew it was the finish.”

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday fifth June, and though it’s the last season, followers will be handled to a longer finale than ordinary.

“I’m extremely happy with our finale episode. I believe it’s very particular and it’s additionally supersized,” Brian Yorkey advised EW.

“It’s a supersized finale, so even when individuals aren’t tremendous proud of the ending, at the least they’ll’t say we have been stingy,” he added.

The fourth and closing season of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday fifth June – try our lists of the finest TV reveals on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information