Will there be a 13 Reasons Why season 5? Why this will be the last visit to Liberty High

Netflix‘s teen drama 13 Reasons Why has courted controversy since its inception, however that hasn’t stopped audiences from watching and rooting for Hannah, Clay, and their fellow college students at Liberty High.

Primarily based on Jay Asher’s ebook of the identical identify, the first season initially adopted Clay, an introverted excessive schooler who receives a field of tape cassettes from his former crush, Hannah, who died by suicide. By way of a sequence of flashbacks, we meet Hannah and are launched to different excessive schoolers whom she names and shames as contributing to her deep and finally deadly despair.

The next seasons expanded their focus, with episodes devoted to the rising forged of highschool college students, together with Hannah’s rapist, Bryce, whose homicide was the principal focus of sequence three.

The present has been beforehand criticised for together with graphic onscreen portrayals of each suicide and rape, together with a brutal scene the place a male character is sodomised with a broom deal with.

Season 4, which was launched on Netflix last week, has additionally not been with out its controversy, drawing hearth for (spoiler alert) the traumatic demise of a fan favorite by HIV/AIDs. Nevertheless, that hasn’t prevented followers from speculating about a potential fifth season – regardless of assurances from Netflix that the present has formally ended.

Learn on for all the pieces you want to find out about 13 Reasons Why season 5.

Will 13 Reasons Why be again for season 5?

Sadly, Netflix has confirmed that 13 Reasons Why gained’t be returning subsequent yr, with the fourth season being Liberty High’s last.

The streamer defined in a assertion that it was purely a artistic resolution to finish the present after sequence 4, which will “function the core forged’s commencement from High Faculty” and due to this fact “a pure conclusion to the present”.

June fifth. The ultimate season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) Might 11, 2020

Netflix additionally launched a teaser clip for season 4, exhibiting the 13 Reasons Why forged emotionally end their ultimate read-through.

The video options Alisha Boe, who performs Jessica Davis, tearfully saying, “I will always remember this expertise for the remainder of my life, so thanks.”

In Might, showrunner Brian Yorkey advised Leisure Weekly that he determined to finish 13 Reasons Why while filming season two, believing that ending on the college students’ commencement “felt like the logical ending level.”

“When it grew to become clear that we would have the likelihood to make extra seasons of this, I fairly rapidly go to a place the place it felt like a four-season story,” he stated.

“I’m all the time a little bit suspicious of highschool exhibits that transcend 4 seasons as a result of highschool is 4 years lengthy.”

“It felt like bringing these characters to their commencement and to scattering to their subsequent issues felt like the logical ending level,” he added.

“So for a very long time, the thought has been, ought to we be so fortunate to have the alternative, we’d do 4 seasons of this. So actually going into breaking story for season 4, we knew it was the finish.”

The fourth season landed on Netflix on Friday fifth June, with followers handled to a longer 13 Reasons Why season four finale than standard.

“I’m extremely pleased with our finale episode. I feel it’s very particular and it’s additionally supersized,” Brian Yorkey advised EW.

“It’s a supersized finale, so even when folks aren’t tremendous pleased with the ending, a minimum of they’ll’t say we have been stingy,” he added.

The fourth and ultimate season of 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix on Friday fifth June 2020 – try our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information