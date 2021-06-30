Will there be a approach to the infighting in Punjab Congress? Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu amid infighting in Punjab Congress (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Rahul Gandhi) and Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) met with. Sharing the image of assembly with Priyanka, Sidhu had tweeted, ‘Had a protracted assembly with Priyanka Gandhi ji.’ After assembly Priyanka right through the day, Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi within the night. (Rahul Gandhi) He reached Okay 12 Tughlaq Lane place of abode and met him. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan executive minister mentioned – there’s no fair tehsildar within the nation, everybody takes bribe

Previous there have been stories that Sidhu might meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Then again, Rahul Gandhi had mentioned that no assembly with Sidhu is scheduled for Tuesday. Resources say that the Congress is making an attempt to persuade Sidhu by way of giving him some essential duty within the prime command, group or executive, however Sidhu is repeatedly insisting that the Leader Minister can’t paintings with him. In contemporary weeks, Sidhu and a few different Punjab Congress leaders have opened a entrance in opposition to Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress: Navjot Singh Sidhu met Priyanka Gandhi amid discord in Punjab Congress, mentioned – there used to be a protracted assembly

Had a protracted assembly with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 %.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr Additionally Learn – Will Shatrughan Sinha Sign up for BJP Once more? Know why the query arose and what ‘Bihari Babu’ gave the solution… – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) June 30, 2021

Sidhu says that until now no motion has been taken within the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and efficient steps have no longer been taken to curb corruption. Rahul Gandhi had brainstormed with many birthday party leaders lately as a part of an effort to finish the discord of the Congress in Punjab.

The 3-member committee of the birthday party additionally held consultations with over 100 leaders and Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. In keeping with resources, Navjot Singh Sidhu can get the most important duty within the birthday party to quell the ruckus within the Punjab Congress and it may be introduced within the subsequent one to 2 days.

Allow us to let you know that Sidhu has opened a entrance in opposition to Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for a very long time. Just lately, there used to be a stir about Punjab, as a result of elections are to be held there subsequent 12 months.

(enter language)