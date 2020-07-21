Will there be a Dark Desire season 2? Everything you need to know about Netflix’s erotic thriller

Season one among Mexican drama Dark Desire landed on Netflix final week, leaving many viewers sizzling and bothered, however prepared for spherical two.

The steamy thriller stars Maite Perroni as Alma, a prestigious lawyer and professor who begins an affair with 23-year-old Dario on a mini-break as she processes her divorce. Alma returns residence to her household, hoping to overlook her vacation fling, however her plan is spoiled when Dario turns up as a pupil in one among her lessons.

Season one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger after varied romantic trysts had been uncovered between Alma’s husband Leonardo, her finest pal Brenda, Leonardo’s brother Esteban and Alma herself, leading to Brenda’s loss of life.

With Dario now on the run after faking his personal loss of life, what’s in retailer for season two? And can there even be a season two?

Right here’s every thing you need to know about season two of Dark Desire and which solid members might be returning.

Will there be a second season of Netflix’s Dark Desire?

Netflix has not but introduced whether or not Dark Desire will be returning for a second collection.

The primary season solely landed on the platform on Wednesday 15th July, so it may be too early to inform whether or not Alma and her sexually adventurous antics will be again for collection two.



When will Dark Desire season 2 be launched on Netflix?

It’s unknown whether or not Dark Desire will certainly be again for a second season, but when so, we’re unlikely to see it for a whereas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing on Dark Desire’s first season began in Might 2019, with the collection debuting in July 2020, so if the identical timescale had been to be utilized to season two, finest case state of affairs: Dark Desire season two may be on Netflix by the finish of 2021, however that is if manufacturing had been to start by the top of this 12 months.

What’s going to occur in Dark Desire season 2?

On the finish of season one, we found that Brenda’s loss of life was in truth a suicide, as she couldn’t proceed an affair together with her finest pal’s husband whereas the person she actually liked (Esteban) was in love together with his sister-in-law (Alma). We might discover the aftermath of Brenda’s suicide additional subsequent collection, significantly as her loss will be tremendously felt by Alma.

We additionally noticed Alma lastly separate from her husband Leonardo by the top of the season, which implies that the authorized skilled is formally single. Might her former flame Dario, who we now know remains to be alive, reappear in her life?

On the subject of Dario, the top of collection one noticed him and his partner-in-crime Esteban on the run after staging Jose Luis Valdez’s homicide. What’s going to Dario do together with his life now that he has inherited his grandfather’s fortune? I’m certain we’re sure to discover out in season two.



Dark Desire season 2 solid

If Dark Desire returns for season two, it’s nearly sure that Maite Perroni will return to play Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Speitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hayser (Esteban) and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now that Alma and Leonardo have separated, we will’t say for certain whether or not Jorge Poza will return to reprise his position of Alma’s adulterous ex-husband, but when season two is as drama-filled because the final, he’s sure to be concerned within the mess in some way.

María Fernanda Yepes is unlikely to return for season two, as her character Brenda died in season one.

Season 1 of Dark Desire is on the market to stream on Netflix.