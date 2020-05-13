Will there be a Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix? Possible release date and news

Dead to Me has returned for an additional extremely addictive collection of twists, turns and very darkish comedy – and given the present’s extremely bingeable nature, it’s seemingly many viewers will whiz via the episodes in subsequent to no time.

With that in thoughts, the query on everybody’s lips is when Judy and Jen will return for an additional run – right here’s every thing we find out about a attainable additional collection to date…

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

As factor stand we’ve no affirmation of one other season, but when the response to season two is wherever close to as enthusiastic as was the case for the primary run – and to date that appears to be the case – then we’re keen to guess that a third season may very properly be on the playing cards.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Liz Feldman spoke concerning the odds of getting a third season: “I’m fairly hopeful and I’m optimistic about it. I really like telling the story of Jen and Judy. My fingers and every thing are crossed.”

The second collection ended on one other surprising cliffhanger, so followers will be hoping that a third season is confirmed sooner somewhat than later.

Feldman added: “I pitched them this ending and they appeared actually delighted by it. They by no means stated, ‘You may wanna wrap it up.’ We form of simply balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that subsequent season. Additionally, I didn’t need to wrap a bow on it and give them a motive possibly to finish it there.”

Dead to Me season 3 release date

In fact, provided that a third season will not be but a assure, there aren’t any official return date as but – so we’ll have to rely on a little bit of educated guesswork as an alternative.

There was virtually precisely a yr between the primary season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so underneath regular circumstances it might be secure to assume that there would be a related hole earlier than a third instalment.

Nevertheless, given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, every thing is of course taking a bit longer than ordinary – with filming a no-go for many of the TV and movie business, so it’s possible that we would have to wait somewhat greater than a yr this outing.

What’s going to occur in Dead to Me season 3?

As was the case within the first collection, Dead to Me season 2 ended with one thing of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen discovering themselves in a automobile crash after a collision with Ben, leaving viewers with no thought of whether or not it was deliberate or unintended.

Jen appears to be like notably badly injured by the incident, left murmuring within the wreckage within the closing scene.

When The Hollywood Reporter requested whether or not this means that she’ll be alright, creator Liz Feldman cryptically stated: “I don’t know that it implies that.”

This might properly type the premise for a third collection if one is commissioned by Netflix, whereas we are able to additionally anticipate to see extra of Jen’s son Charlie, who ends season two understanding much more about Jen and Judy’s murderous actions than he was supposed to…

Dead to Me season 3 forged

Given they’re very a lot proper on the coronary heart of the collection, it appears unlikely the present may proceed with out Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we are able to just about financial institution on them main the forged of a potential third run.

We’d anticipate a lot of the supporting forged to return as properly – particularly James Marsden in his new position as Ben – whereas some new faces may additionally be part of. As ordinary, we’ll let you recognize extra as we get it…

Dead to Me season 3 trailer

Once more, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – nonetheless, we are able to make an informed guess at when one may land.

The trailer for the primary season dropped on 1st April 2019, a little over a month earlier than the present’s third Might launch, and we equally received a first look teaser for season two (see under) on 10th April 2020, round a month forward of the present’s eighth Might comeback.

If filming is ready to proceed uninhibited, then look out for the primary footage from season three in early April 2021, forward of a Might 2021 release.

