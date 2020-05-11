Will there be a Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix? Possible release date and news

Dead to Me has returned for one more extremely addictive collection of twists, turns and very darkish comedy – and given the present’s extremely bingeable nature, it’s seemingly many viewers will whiz by the episodes in subsequent to no time.

With that in thoughts, the query on everybody’s lips is when Judy and Jen will return for one more run – right here’s every part we find out about a potential additional collection to date…

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

As factor stand we’ve got no affirmation of one other season, but when the response to season two is anyplace close to as enthusiastic as was the case for the primary run – and to date that appears to be the case – then we’re keen to guess that a third season might very effectively be on the playing cards.

The best way the second collection ended additionally appears to point out that the writers on the very least have plans for one more run – as quickly as we hear something official, we’ll replace this web page accordingly.

Dead to Me season 3 release date

After all, provided that a third season just isn’t but a assure, there aren’t any official return date as but – so we’ll have to rely on a little bit of educated guesswork as an alternative.

There was virtually precisely a 12 months between the primary season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so underneath regular circumstances it might be protected to assume that there would be a related hole earlier than a third instalment.

Nonetheless, given the continued coronavirus pandemic, every part is of course taking a bit longer than normal – with filming a no-go for a lot of the TV and movie trade, so it’s possible that we’d have to wait slightly greater than a 12 months this day out.

That’s not sure, although – and if we do get wind of any extra concrete news we’ll let immediately.

What’s going to occur in Dead to Me season 3?

As was the case within the first collection, Dead to Me season 2 ended with one thing of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen discovering themselves in a automotive crash after a collision with Ben, leaving viewers with no thought of whether or not it was deliberate or unintentional.

This may virtually definitely type the premise for a third collection if one is commissioned by Netflix, whereas we are able to additionally count on to see extra of Jen’s son Charlie, who ends season two realizing way more about Jen and Judy’s murderous actions than he was supposed to…

Dead to Me season 3 solid

Given they’re very a lot proper on the coronary heart of the collection, it appears unlikely the present might proceed with out Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we are able to just about financial institution on them main the solid of a potential third run.

We’d count on a lot of the supporting solid to return as effectively – particularly James Marsden in his new function as Ben – whereas some new faces might additionally be a part of. As normal, we’ll let extra as we get it…

Dead to Me season 3 trailer

Once more, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – nevertheless, we are able to make an informed guess at when one may land.

The trailer for the primary season dropped on 1st April 2019, a little over a month earlier than the present’s third Might launch, and we equally bought a first look teaser for season two (see under) on 10th April 2020, round a month forward of the present’s eighth Might comeback.

If filming is ready to proceed uninhibited, then look out for the primary footage from season three in early April 2021, forward of a Might 2021 release.

Dead to Me season 2 is streaming now on Netflix – take a look at our record of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information